Ten gang members charged after raids in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne

Police have charged ten gang members after raids in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Photo / NZME

Police have charged ten gang members after raids in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Photo / NZME

Police have charged 10 gang members with a range of serious offences as part of Operation Kōtare in the Eastern District.

Raids were undertaken in Gisborne, Hastings and Wairoa, where police seized illicit drugs, illegal firearms and stolen property, including a boat.

Charges ranged from serious domestic-related offending, unlawful possession of firearms, possession of Class A drugs, receiving stolen property and repetitive breaches of bail conditions.

Inspector Darren Paki said Eastern District Police would continue to hold gang members to account for their actions.

“We are steadfast in our approach to reducing gang harm through strong enforcement tactics and prevention programmes with our partners.

“The prevention team is following up with support work and are receiving great feedback about our enforcement results.

Paki said police were also following up after search warrants to see where there were opportunities to prevent re-offending.



