Several accounts are listed as sellers for the products, but one in particular has sold products from both Black Power and the Mongrel Mob.

The origin of the products was listed as Zhejiang, China.

Some products appear to be edited, but a person who bought a Black Power shower curtain earlier this month rated it four out of five stars, saying “great, was a gift very liked”.

Police said that, to the best of their knowledge, buying and selling gang insignia was not against the law.

A wall tapestry featuring the logo of Black Power being sold on Temu. Photo / Temu

The Justice Minister’s office confirmed to RNZ the online sale of gang insignia was legal.

Temu has also been approached for comment.

‘No point buying it’

The town of Wairoa in Hawke’s Bay has already dealt with gang crime earlier this year and Mayor Craig Little said he was surprised to hear of products featuring patches popping up online.

Shots were fired at houses in April in incidents associated with the Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs.

Little said he did not think gangs would be happy to see their patches sold online.

“There’s no point buying it, if you can’t take it anywhere,” Little said. “You’ll get it taken off you straight away, and that doesn’t matter if it’s on your clothing or anything.”

Little said that while he could not speak on behalf of the gangs, he knew their insignias were their own and not for others to use.

He said the gang-patch ban had made a difference in Wairoa.

“I don’t think, I know it’s better,” Little said. “The police have told me the crime rate has gone down and people don’t feel intimidated like they used to with patched members walking around.

“Overall, I think it’s been a success, to be quite honest.”

– RNZ