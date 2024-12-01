Discount online retailer Temu has launched an internal investigation after a cheap phone charger sparked a house fire on Auckland’s North Shore that significantly damaged a family home.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the cable being used to recharge a phone and had been placed on soft material in a Greenhithe house when it overheated and caught fire on Saturday, November 23.
Five fire trucks attended the blaze at the three-storey house around 9.30pm and evacuated all occupants safely, the spokesperson said.
A Temu spokesperson told the Herald they were “deeply concerned” about the accident and “relieved that Mr [Layne] Sparks and his family are safe and unharmed”.
The spokesperson said while they have not yet received the purchase details needed to verify which product caused the blaze, Temu has proactively initiated an internal investigation.
“Our teams are carefully reviewing product listings and seller records related to the USB cables mentioned in the news. According to the fire and emergency department’s findings reported in the news, the fire may have involved the use of a cable to recharge a phone while it was placed on a soft surface,” the spokesperson said.
“We encourage all users to follow their recommendation to recharge devices on hard, non-flammable surfaces to reduce risk. We urge Mr Sparks to contact us directly so we can investigate the specific product more thoroughly and keep him updated on our progress. Temu remains committed to acting with transparency and responsibility as we address this matter.”
Layne Sparks, who lives at the Greenhithe house, said his partner was using a “green, flashing cord” bought from the Chinese owned online retailer to charge her phone and left it between their bed and a pillow to protect it from their pet rabbit.