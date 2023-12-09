Firefighters are tackling a vegetation fire at Templeton in the Selwyn District, which was reported shortly after 4pm. Photo/Luigi Cooks

Firefighters are tackling a vegetation fire at Templeton in the Selwyn District, which was reported shortly after 4pm. Photo/Luigi Cooks

Fire and Emergency are currently in attendance at a vegetation fire at Templeton in the Selwyn District.

A FENZ spokesperson said, “As at 5pm, two helicopters, five fire trucks and four tankers were working to contain the fire, which is in a shelter belt estimated at about 100 metres long.”

“At this stage there is no threat to homes, and we expect to have a further update by 6pm.”

A police spokesperson said “Police are in attendance at a fire near Templeton in Canterbury, roads in the area are cordoned for safety, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

More to come