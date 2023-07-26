The legacy of Bay of Plenty author Dawn Picken will be honoured by storytelling event Tell Me Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

The legacy of Bay of Plenty author Dawn Picken will be honoured by the next instalment of the live storytelling event she founded.

On Thursday, November 2 at 16th Avenue Theatre, Tauranga will come alive with true stories told by the people who lived and experienced them.

This year’s Tell Me Tauranga/ Kōrerohia Mai event will be held in Picken’s honour, after the writer, Bay of Plenty columnist and business tutor died in December, just three months after the second Tell Me Tauranga/ Kōrerohia Mai was held to a sell-out audience.

Tell Me Tauranga event lead and former Tauranga Chamber chief executive Stan Gregec said the theme would “give us a chance to acknowledge Dawn’s remarkable legacy”.

“[It’s also] a stage for others to talk about the impact of legacy in their lives,” Gregec said.

“We’re welcoming nominations at the moment, so if you have a story of legacy to tell, come and pitch it. You can nominate yourself or someone you know to take part and share a story.

Gregec said the theme, “Legacy” was open to the widest interpretations.

“It could be your own story or about someone or something that has left a mark on you personally, your family, or your community.

“The important thing is that it’s about a legacy that’s felt deeply and a story that is crying out to be told”, said Gregec.

Potential speakers will have the chance to share their ideas with organisers on Pitch night which will be held at Basestation on Durham St, Tauranga, starting at 6pm on Wednesday, August 30.

Anyone who would like to be part of Tell Me Tauranga whether as a storyteller, organiser or audience member can visit the Tell Me Tauranga Facebook page for more information.