Teen’s suicide highlights digital exploitation and gaps in youth mental health care

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

The teenager took her own life after struggling with mental health for years - the result of exposure to online porn when she was a child and being groomed by adult men online.

Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A teenager who developed post-traumatic stress disorder after exposure to pornography as a child, and was later groomed online by adult men, has died by suicide.

the devastating impact of digital exploitation and the urgent need for stronger mental health support for youth.

