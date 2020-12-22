Teens left shaken after reportedly being robbed at gunpoint near St Luke's mall, Auckland

Police were called after three teens reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Morningside. Photo / File

Three teenagers have been left shaken after reportedly being robbed at gunpoint near St Luke's mall in Mount Albert, Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, for Auckland City Crime Squad, said police attended an aggravated robbery incident near Morningside at about 7.15pm on Monday.

"The incident occurred near the intersection of Morningside De and Sainsbury Rd," Armstrong said.

The mum of one of the boys wrote a post on Facebook warning parents to "please keep your kids safe".

"My teenage son and his two friends were stopped by another group of about seven teenage boys on their way home from shopping at St Luke's ... and stood over for their shoes, clothing and phones.

"When they did not give it over initially they thought at most they may be involved in a fight, however they had a gun pointed at them until they handed all their stuff over," she said in the post.

Armstrong confirmed three teenagers were approached by a larger group of people and had threats made against them, before having personal property stolen.

"It was reported to Police one of these offenders presented a firearm," he said.

Armed police staff responded to this incident and later located the six involved in the incident, all youths, at nearby Morningside Train Station.

"They were taken into custody and Police also recovered stolen property at the time."

Armstrong said no firearm had been located by police.

"Thankfully, the three victims were not injured in this incident, however they are understandably shaken by the incident."

Police are currently making further enquiries, however the matter will be referred to Youth Aid.