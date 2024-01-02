A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has hit Japan, State Highway 25 is closed following a serious crash and New Zealand dairy exporters now have duty-free access to the Chinese market. Video / Newstalk ZB / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Five teenagers have been arrested after two dangerous driving incidents in South Auckland where drivers allegedly stole vehicles and fled from police, running red lights.

In one incident, a group of teenagers between 13 and 16 years old were arrested after police tracked their attempted evasion from Takanini to Waterview.

It began when police spotted a car without its headlights on and with a broken light about 11.35pm Monday.

Officers tried to pull the driver over but they fled at high speed, Inspector Joe Hunter said.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle being driven along State Highway 20, the Southwestern Motorway.

Hunter said police spiked the car just before the Waterview Tunnel and it came to a stop after it came out the other side and police arrested the group.

The other incident, which began when officers in Manurewa spotted a stolen vehicle, resulted in an 18-year-old being arrested and charged with a range of driving offences.

Hunter, Area Commander for Counties Manukau South, said the car sped away when the driver noticed police.

“Eagle was quickly overhead and followed the vehicle, which was allegedly observed speeding, driving dangerously and running multiple red lights,” he said.

Police spiked the car on Roscommon Rd in Wiri and two of the car’s tyres blew out.

However, the driver continued to flee towards Māngere Bridge, where the car’s tyres were spiked again on Wallace Rd.

Still, the driver continued on to the Southwestern Motorway at Kirkbride Rd and headed north before breaking down.

Officers then arrested the driver.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s actions,” Hunter said.

The 18-year-old will go before the Manukau District Court on January 18 on charges of failing to stop, dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.















