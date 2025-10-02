Tamatoa Kimi Jnr and Purity Te Pairi were both 19 when they died in a car crash in January 2025. Coroner Ian Telford has released his findings into their deaths. Photos / Facebook
Circumstances that were “all too familiar” led to the death of two teens in Acacia Bay, Taupō – an inexperienced, unlicensed driver who’d consumed alcohol and drugs, and got behind the wheel.
Coroner Ian Telford’s findings said the “needless deaths” of Purity Anne Te Pairi and Tamatoa David KimiJnr, who were both 19, were a tragedy, but the surrounding circumstances were those seen with “alarming regularity year after year”.
“At its core, this is yet another case of a young, inexperienced driver – on a learner’s licence – who’d consumed alcohol and other drugs. History shows with absolute consistency, this combination is a recipe for disaster,” Coroner Telford said.
The events unfolded on January 17 of this year, when the pair, who were longstanding friends, had been driving around Taupō late at night.
The findings said that at some point, her mother was dropped off, and the pair continued driving around town.
Shortly before midnight, tragedy struck when Te Pairi was driving west along Taupō’s Mapara Rd.
Crash analysis showed that as she approached a moderate left-hand bend on a slight downhill, the car crossed into the wrong lane.
Te Pairi steered sharply in response and over-corrected, causing the car to slide across two lanes and on to the grass verge.
The passenger side hit an embankment, the car rotated, and the rear of the car went up the embankment.
Other road users came upon the crash, and contacted emergency services, later giving evidence that the car had, moments before the crash, overtaken them “erratically and at speed, without indicating”.
Both teens sustained fatal injuries and were confirmed dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination confirmed their deaths had been caused by blunt force injuries, while toxicology reports confirmed alcohol was present in Te Pairi’s blood, and cannabis was detected, as was the case for Kimi Jnr.
Te Pairi’s blood alcohol reading was “just under” the legal limit for drivers aged 20 years and over, but as a 19-year-old she was not meant to consume any alcohol before driving.
“In any event, I consider that alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash,” Coroner Telford said.
In this case, he said, Te Pairi should not have been driving that night, had consumed alcohol and possibly cannabis, had no supervisor with her, and “had not passed a test to show she could drive a car”.
He said the driver licensing system existed to ensure those who get behind the wheel have the competence to drive.
“Before you drive on public roads, get properly trained, get properly licensed, and follow the road rules.
“These are not merely legal formalities,” Coroner Telford said.
“They are essential safeguards designed to protect life. The deaths of Tamatoa and Purity are a heartbreaking reminder of what can happen when those safeguards are disregarded.”
