Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Teen’s driving inexperience and alcohol consumption led to fatal crash near Taupō, says coroner

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tamatoa Kimi Jnr and Purity Te Pairi were both 19 when they died in a car crash in January 2025. Coroner Ian Telford has released his findings into their deaths. Photos / Facebook

Tamatoa Kimi Jnr and Purity Te Pairi were both 19 when they died in a car crash in January 2025. Coroner Ian Telford has released his findings into their deaths. Photos / Facebook

Circumstances that were “all too familiar” led to the death of two teens in Acacia Bay, Taupō – an inexperienced, unlicensed driver who’d consumed alcohol and drugs, and got behind the wheel.

Coroner Ian Telford’s findings said the “needless deaths” of Purity Anne Te Pairi and Tamatoa David Kimi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save