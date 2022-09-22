This picture was posted to the Rolleston Community Group Facebook page last week. Photo / Supplied

Two 14-year-olds who vandalised a Rolleston wall with graffiti in broad daylight have been identified and dealt with by police.

The incident was photographed by a resident and appeared in the Selwyn Times, Star News, and NZ Herald last week.

Police said the pair had been referred to Youth Aid and had carried out community work.

The two teenagers were caught on camera tagging a wall in Rolleston in broad daylight. Photo / Supplied

The incident comes as residents raise concerns about increasing rates of vandalism and other crimes being carried out in the district by teenagers.

This included the tagging of a family home in Prebbleton, ram-raids, dairy robberies and vehicles being stolen.

Last week, Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said he would meet with police to discuss the crime issue.

He said he would ask about any issues or trends facing police in the area and what Selwyn District Council might be able to offer in support.

However, this week Broughton would not discuss the issues or trends, saying it was "a question for the police".

"We meet with the police on a regular basis to understand the areas in which they are concentrating their efforts," he said in an emailed response.

"As a council, we support their role by providing community services that meet our communities' needs.

"For young people that means providing safe and well-resourced facilities and activities to allow them to participate in community life.

"This develops a sense of belonging and discourages them from taking part in activity that damages our communities.

"We are also heavily engaged in programmes and initiatives to develop opportunities for young people helping them achieve and succeed in their ambitions."

-starnews.co.nz