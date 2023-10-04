Lyon rugby fans flock to All Blacks training, why National need to start thinking seriously about Winston Peters and the Controversial DNA tool police are turning to in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are slamming the actions of three teens as “extremely reckless” and say it is lucky no one was injured after a vehicle was driven at high speed into oncoming traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, narrowly missing other motorists.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said two cars of interest were travelling in convoy through Pukekohe’s East St around 9.40pm.

The cars were not reported as stolen at that stage but police officers noticed both vehicles had a broken quarter light window.

Hunter said additional units and the Eagle police helicopter were called in to assist.

Police arrested three teens in connection with the incident.

“Upon noticing police, one of the vehicles has left the area at high speed, while the second vehicle followed in the same direction,” said Hunter.

Police said they did not pursue the cars, however, the Eagle helicopter continued to track both vehicles as they entered the Southern Motorway at Bombay and travelled north.

Despite an attempt from officers to stop the cars by deploying spikes at the Drury off-ramp, one of the cars re-entered the motorway after exiting and travelled down the wrong side of the road.

Hunter said the driver’s actions were an example of “extremely reckless behaviour.

“The vehicle has reached excessive speeds while narrowly missing several members of the public,” he said.

The car in question then exited the motorway at Ramarama and was successfully spiked.

It eventually came to a stop in the shoulder and two of the car’s occupants fled on foot to a nearby field. They were both taken into custody a short time later.

Meanwhile, the second car involved chose to stop for police on the Drury off-ramp without incident and the sole person in the car was taken into custody.

Further inquiries from police concluded both cars had been stolen in earlier incidents.

A 17-year-old was charged for their part in the incidents and is due to appear in court today and two 14-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid.

“We are very lucky no members of the public were injured during this incident and I commend our staff whose keen spotting of the broken quarter light windows led us to these arrests,” said Hunter.

“We hope the public can be reassured with have no tolerance for this brazen behaviour in our communities.”