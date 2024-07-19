Moving the cottage involved more than he thought initially, he said.
“It was a complete rebuild pretty much, 30 years of neglect and no one living in it for a long period of time, it had rot.”
He said due to him relocating the house out of the district, he had to build the house as a new build.
“In the end it turned out well, so another 200 years.”
He said he did not need to take out a mortgage on the house as he had saved enough to buy it outright.
“I’ve been working for as long as I can remember, just doing little things for pocket money and I’ve had good strong parents who’ve helped me save my pocket money.
“It’s been a long time in the pipeline just saving money, I was three years in my building apprenticeship when I bought the house, I had money from working as well.”
He found the cottage in Lower Hutt and decided to relocate the cottage due to his choice of lifestyle, Henderson said.
“It was in my best interest really to move it out of the district just due to the nature of Lower Hutt, there’s no culture or character in the houses, so I moved it into a quieter sort of country town.
“It’s sort of back in its era, back in its place, in my opinion, back in the lifestyle block. I’ve got sheep and chickens roaming around.”