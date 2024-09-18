Queen Street in Richmond, near Nelson, where patrons drinking at a bar were taunted by youths, resulting in a woman being stabbed. Photo / Google
A teenager who stabbed a woman, instead of the man he was aiming for while the pair were trying to defuse a fight outside a pub, shed tears as he apologised today.
Kyle Le Lievre, who was 18 at the time, was part of a group of teens who late one night in May last year had gathered on the pavement outside a bar in Richmond, near Nelson, yelling at patrons drinking there.
The evening ended with the 28-year-old woman, who had been at the bar with friends and who had tried to intervene to calm the situation, being taken to hospital by ambulance after she was stabbed in the arm by Le Lievre.
He had targeted the face of the man she was standing beside.
During his sentencing in the Nelson District Court, the now 19-year-old told Judge Jo Rielly from a custody suite where he was on remand for breaching bail conditions, that prison had been a huge wake-up call for him, especially after he was assaulted on his first day there.
“I don’t like it at all. On the first day, I had my nose broken and my teeth chipped but it’s been good to get here for a re-set.”
He said to reach this point, it had been a “long, long hard road” and he felt he had let a lot of people down, including himself.
Defence lawyer Rachael Raukawa described Le Lievre as a young man who had struggled, and who was in an “embryonic” stage of rehabilitation which might be derailed by a prison sentence.
The victim, who was not in court, said in a statement read by Crown prosecutor Abigal Goodison that she was worried Le Lievre was seen as someone younger people might look up to when they were better being as far away from him as possible.
The victim also described how anxious she was for the young people gathered that night.
While multiple people were involved in the melee outside the pub, Le Lievre ended up facing the most serious charges.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with reckless disregard, having initially been charged with more serious violent offending.
It was just after 11 pm on the night of May 24 last year when Le Lievre, who was in Nelson visiting family and friends from where he lived in the North Island, was among the group of young people gathered outside the bar.
They had been hanging around for about 30 minutes, yelling at the bar patrons.
One of the patrons went out on the street and asked them to leave.
Le Lievre and the rest of the group then converged on him, and sensing the trouble, the woman and other people who had also been at the bar, went out on the street to support the man.
The woman stood between the man and the teens and asked them to go home.
A verbal row erupted between the youths and the adults.
Le Lievre said prison was a “really rough place” and somewhere he would not wish on anyone he knew.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.