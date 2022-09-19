Hunting and Fishing in Whangārei was one of three commercial premises burgled overnight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and failing to stop for police this morning.

The first burglary was reported in Whangārei shortly after 2.30am. The Advocate understands it was at Hunting and Fishing on Rust St.

The other two burglaries were in the Dargaville area after 3am.

Police found a suspicious vehicle after 4am and signalled it to stop, but the driver did not.

The vehicle came to a stop near Kaikohe Airport after police twice deployed spikes.

The only occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody "without further incident", Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said.

Property allegedly stolen during the burglaries was found in the vehicle.

The driver was charged with burglary, failing to stop and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Sullivan said police take offending at commercial premises seriously and encouraged anyone to report incidents as they occur by calling 111, or 105 afterwards.