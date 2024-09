In today’s headlines, concerns over new gang laws revealed, Ukraine suffers its deadliest attack, and visitor levy hikes.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a home invasion on Auckland’s North Shore.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened about 3am at a home in Birkdale.

Acting Waitematā East Area prevention manager Acting Inspector CJ Miles said the homeowner was woken by sounds inside their home and moved to safety in the house. They called police straight away.

“She reported loud bangs and smashing sounds inside the property,” she said.