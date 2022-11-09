Voyager 2022 media awards
Teenager arrested after Cashel Mall, Christchurch assault now charged with manslaughter

Kurt Bayer
Christchurch law courts. Photo / George Heard

A teenager arrested after a daylight assault in Christchurch’s CBD has now been charged with manslaughter.

The 18-year-old was originally charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to 61-year-old Anthony Michael Kelly.

Kelly was rushed to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries after the incident at Cashel Mall just after 6pm on October 18.

He died in hospital 10 days later.

Today, a new charge of manslaughter was laid against the teen at Christchurch District Court.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the dock before Judge Paul Kellar.

His case was transferred to the High Court where he will next appear on December 2.

Bail and interim name suppression will continue.

