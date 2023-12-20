Coromandel locals party in the streets as holidaymakers return, Nicola Willis holds the former finance minister accountable and disposable vapes go up in smoke under new regulations in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A teenager has been arrested and charged for an alleged hit and run in Palmerston North which left an off-duty police officer hospitalised.

The 16-year-old was arrested after hitting the female officer at the intersection of Church and Princess Street around 7:45am today and driving off.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was dragged by the car for a short distance - the driver did not stop to check if the officer was injured and drove away.

He was arrested by police a short time later and charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Herald there was no sign the hit and run was intentional, or linked to the police in any way.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who rendered assistance to the victim, and to the commuters who were disrupted by the scene examination.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police who saw what happened are asked to get in touch, via 105, and quote event number P057141851.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







