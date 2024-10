Police are investigating after a teenager and woman were taken to hospital with 'serious-to-critical' injuries after an incident in on Wymondley Rd in Ōtara, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland teenager and woman have been taken to hospital with “serious-to-critical” injuries.

The incident took place on Wymondley Rd in Ōtara with police called to the property at about 10.50pm.

A woman and teenager were subsequently taken to hospital with serious-to-critical injuries, police said.

Hato Hone St John said it sent two ambulances to the home.