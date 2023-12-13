A vehicle of interest was later stopped in South Auckland’s Manukau.

A vehicle of interest was later stopped in South Auckland’s Manukau.

A teenager is among two people who have been charged following an alleged attack which left a woman hospitalised in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong confirmed a woman sustained moderate injuries in the incident on Waverly St around 8.53am.

A vehicle of interest was later stopped on Putney Way in South Auckland’s Manukau.

An 18-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

“The woman has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, with the man facing charges of assault with intent to injure and possession of an offensive weapon,” Armstrong said.

A third person from the vehicle was also arrested on an unrelated matter.

“We are pleased we have been able to bring this matter to a close, with alleged offenders to face their charges,” said Armstrong.

The woman injured is in a stable condition in hospital and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.