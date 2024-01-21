The search for missing teenager Skylar is ongoing with inquiries in place to locate her.

A teenage girl has been reported missing after she got off a bus returning to Auckland from Thames.

Her mother Liana Doherty took to social media to ask if anyone had information on her daughter Skylar’s whereabouts.

Doherty said Skylar boarded the bus to Auckland at 9.50am yesterday and arrived in Newmarket at midday, where she later met up with a boy at SkyCity.

She said her daughter has no Sim card and can be only contacted on Snapchat.

“We have no phone numbers or addresses. Last seen in a black Nike hoody, black Jean shorts and white Crocs.”

Police said they received reports of a missing person about 5pm yesterday.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate her.