Scottish tourist Karen Aim was murdered in Taupō in January 2008 by a 14-year-old. Photo / Supplied

The man who bashed Scottish tourist Karen Aim to death with a baseball bat when he was just 14 years old has been denied parole again after being caught with a cellphone in prison.

Jahche Broughton claims he was using it “to check what was said about his offending on the internet” and “also to play music”.

And the Parole Board have raised concerns about the convicted murderer’s “lying”.

In January 2008 Broughton battered the 26-year-old to death while she was visiting Taupō on a trip around New Zealand.

Aim had been at a party and was walking back to her accommodation when she encountered Broughton who had been at a local school smashing windows with the bat.

Karen Aim. Photo / Supplied

He attacked her and as she lay badly injured on the street, he continued hitting her with the weapon.

Aim’s skull was fractured and she suffered extensive brain injuries.

Several days earlier Broughton had bashed another woman so badly with a rock that she needed 30 staples and extra stitches to her head.

Broughton pleaded guilty to murdering Aim but said while he was at the scene when the crime took place another person - a “gang prospect” named “Brian” - was “mainly responsible”.

He became eligible for parole in 2020 and has been denied an early release multiple times.

In April he offered - for the first time - more of an explanation for his offending.

“We talked with Mr Broughton for some time about the offending,” said Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young in a decision released to the Herald.

“He described some of the background and reasons for the attacks as a lack of understanding of who he was, being brought up with no boundaries, and the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

“He said he thought at the time of the violence, that violence with regard to both of these women was, in his words, ‘normal’ and that the offending was ‘an accident’.”

However the board has revealed that in March this year Broughton was charged in prison with serious misconduct after he was caught with contraband - a cellphone, charger and sim card.

“He had used them over the previous month or so to check on what was said about his offending on the internet and also to play music,” said Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young.

“Obviously, this was a serious failure by Mr Broughton.

“It is hard for us to know exactly how Mr Broughton has been using the phone. We have nothing other than his word currently.”

Sir Ron said Broughton had been “off privileges” for 28 days as punishment.

He said parole was not possible and the board would see the killer again in October 2024.

“We had a number of further discussions with Mr Broughton about his background, the offending and the rehabilitation he has completed,” said Sir Ron.

“Without going into great detail about the discussion, we came away with the strong feeling that it is very difficult to know when Mr Broughton is telling the Board the truth and when he is lying.

“Three examples: firstly, as far as the facts are concerned, he still maintains (another person) was present at both of the offences, but there is no evidence to support that and we reject it.

“Secondly, he said to us today that he was motivated to do one-on-one work with a psychologist and he had always said that. That claim was in conflict with the note that the psychologist had made immediately after he spoke to Mr Broughton and is in the most recent report provided of June 2023.

“Then, finally, we note that in the cultural report Mr Broughton explained that he had had an excellent childhood… but we remain concerned about how much of what Mr Broughton tells us is the truth and how much is untrue.”

Sir Ron said the board was also “conscious” the offender came into prison “when he was a very young man and so he has not had a chance to grow up at all” other than in prison.

“And significant further work will need to be done, before any release,” he said.

“The way forward now is to follow up with the psychologist’s recommendation that he has significant further one-on-one counselling with a psychologist.

“We think it vital he does that work and Mr Broughton told us he was motivated to do it.”

Sir Ron thought Corrections would also need to “try and encourage” Broughton into “different situations within the prison.

“For example if there is some form of internal self-care, prison employment, recreation opportunities in prison so that Mr Broughton can have a broader experience of life.”

Parole Board Chairman Sir Ron Young. Photo / Stuart Munro

Aim hailed from Orkney in Scotland.

She visited New Zealand for three months in 2006 and returned, shortly before she was killed, on a working visa.

She had taken a job in a glass-blowing gallery before she died.

CCTV images show her visiting a service station about 2am the day she died - shortly after leaving a Taupō bar.

She was discovered lying semi-conscious in the street 30 minutes later.

Aim died later in hospital.

Her father Brian described her as a “very bubbly, bright, cheerful character.

“She put a ray of sunshine into every room she came into,” he said.

A funeral was held in her hometown after her body was returned to her family in Scotland.

Tributes were paid to the “caring, sweet and beautiful spirit” who had messaged family not long before her death saying: “Taupō is the place for me: it feels so good.”

Aim’s aunt said whenever the young woman would stay with her “the whole house changed as if a light had been switched on.

‘She absolutely buzzed with life,” she said.

“Now her bright light has been cruelly snuffed out.

“She died in unimaginable terror and pain after being savagely beaten on a street corner.

“As for her family, a piece of them will have died with her. They have been condemned to live without her, remembering how she died ... justice will never be done.”

Aim’s father died 10 years after her murder.

When Broughton saw the board in April Sir Ron said he remained “concerned” at the offender’s “understanding of what led up to the violence and the causes of violence.

“In addition, he continues to maintain that there was no sexual aspect to the murder despite what seems to be clear evidence,” he said.

“The evidence seemed clear that the female victim’s lower clothing had been partially removed, exposing her genitals.”

Sir Ron said Broughton, now 29, had completed a special treatment programme in prison around violent offending but only made “limited progress” which raised “concerns about the way forward for him”.

He had also completed a drug treatment programme and had done “relatively well”.

Young said a cultural report had been provided to the board giving more background and insight into Broughton’s early life and behaviour.

However, the board still had some serious concerns and advised that a psychological report was needed to inform its decision-making “as to the way forward” for the convicted killer.



