Hunia “king hit” the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.
The judge said there were far too many people who, having acted in the way Hunia did, found themselves before the High Court facing manslaughter “because of a king hit that resulted in someone falling, hitting their head, and being killed”.
When the victim was on the ground, Hunia continued the attack, punching and kicking him to the head.
The CCTV footage shows Hunia being coaxed to leave by one of his group.
He stopped the attack but seconds later, turned around and headed back to continue assaulting both men.
By this time, the two men had made their way to a porch area outside one of the restaurants.
Rather than leave them be, Hunia and his mates continued to attack.
“This was a violent, unnecessary, and unprovoked attack by a group of thugs, including you, on two members of the public who were doing no more than trying to find a ride home,” Judge Coyle said.
“There is no justification and no excuse for what you did.”
One of the men suffered a swollen face, memory loss; the other had cuts to his eyeball and cheek, two broken teeth, a cut tongue, and memory loss among his injuries.
There had been multiple kicks to the head and body, and multiple punches.
The attacks to the head were particularly aggravating, especially given the victims were on the ground.
Judge considers what is ‘just’
The Crown sought a starting point of five years’ imprisonment.
Both the Crown and defence agreed a discount of 20% for Hunia’s guilty plea was appropriate, and the judge adopted a starting point of four years’ and nine months’ imprisonment.
The judge said there needed to be a clear message sent, particularly when efforts were being made to revitalise Tauranga’s CBD, that those who came looking for trouble, could expect “an appropriate response”.
Hunia’s lawyer Nephi Pukepuke advocated that this sentencing principle could be achieved by a sentence of home detention.
Judge Coyle reached an end sentence, after applying discounts for guilty plea, youth, and remorse, of two years and 10 months imprisonment.
Pukepuke urged the judge to consider the impact that sending Hunia to prison would have, given his age.
The judge decided that despite it falling outside the two-year window where home detention can be imposed, he would exercise his discretion.
There had been authority given by the higher courts for judges to take a step back and consider what the “just” outcome is.
He said if he sent him to prison he had no doubt he would be surrounded by people who would tear him down and support him in making “bad choices”, convincing him violence and criminal activity were normal.
“I’m not going to do that, Mr Hunia,” Judge Coyle said.