Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Education

Teen mental health crisis: ‘TikTok has completely changed the game’

17 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

At a time when more teens are experiencing mental health problems, the amount of content dedicated to it on social media has exploded. Investigations Editor ALEX SPENCE talks to one Wellington student who worries that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.