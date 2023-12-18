The Government enters its final week of the year, a shake-up for the capital’s transport plans and 30C-plus temperatures expected across the country in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Palmerston North Police are investigating after a teenage boy was knifed in town last Monday night.

The boy’s knife injuries were not life-threatening, police confirmed.

While officers have arrested a 39-year-old local man, they are still seeking witnesses to the alleged assault, which happened on Main St West, between The Square and George St about 8.20pm on December 11.

The defendant has been charged with wounding with intent.

Police are aware that members of the public saw the incident, some administering first aid to the victim soon after the assault, and thanked those people for the assistance they offered.

Anyone with information who has not yet identified themselves to police should call police on 105 and police file 231212/9761.



