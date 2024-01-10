Romeo Johnson-Khoun has admitted his role in a police chase shooting, but also the aggravated robbery of Flagstaff Super Liquor and the attempted robbery of Bottle-O Borman Road. Image / Google maps

A teen in a car speeding away from police in a pursuit around Hamilton asked one of his co-offenders to shoot at the tailing patrol car as he was worried he’d get caught breaching his bail.

Romeo Johnson-Khoun was eventually caught as he fled on foot after their car crashed into a gate on the outskirts of town.

The 18-year-old was a backseat passenger in a car as it travelled along Clyde St on April 25 last year.

A member of the public had called officers, concerned about its movements.

Police began following it, without any lights or sirens on, before deciding to lay road spikes further down the street.

Their vehicle drove straight over them, deflating all four tyres, however they sped off and turned down Naylor St.

The left rear tyre then came completely off but they managed to keep driving, going down various streets before ending up on Cambridge Road, then Morrinsville Rd.

As they travelled down the road, the person in the front passenger seat leant out the window with a full-length pump action shotgun, pointing it at the following patrol car.

The officer driving the car noticed it and braked, to give more distance between the cars.

About the same time, a shot was fired, with the bullet hitting the bonnet.

Police continued to follow and again, the person leant out the window with the firearm but this time pointed it at a member of the public’s vehicle.

Police again slowed down but once clear of residential houses, officers put their red and blue flashing lights on.

As the car turned onto Matangi Rd, it crashed into a gate and all four occupants fled on foot. Johnson-Khoun was found nearby.

Officers searched the car and found one ammunition round jammed in the firearm, one live shell in the footwell and another spent cartridge.

When questioned, he told police how he told his co-offender to shoot at them.

Johnson-Khoun appeared in the Hamilton District Court via audio-visual link today when, through his lawyer Russell Boot, he admitted seven charges relating to three separate incidents.

The teen also admitted another charge relating to an assault with intent to rob at the Bottle-O in Rototuna on September 26, 2022.

He and a co-offender, who was armed with a machete, walked into the store as the machete was swung at bottles, smashing them, frightening the sole shop attendant working that day.

Johnson-Khoun also admitted charges of aggravated robbery, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop after the robbery of the Super Liquor Flagstaff on January 29 last year.

The car was spotted by police shortly afterwards and a pursuit began but was quickly abandoned by police.

The car was found on the other side of town after it had run out of petrol.

Johnson-Khoun was convicted by Judge Tini Clark and remanded in custody for sentencing in May.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME since February 2015 and has been a journalist for 20 years.












