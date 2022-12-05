Teen faces murder charge after death of dog-walker in Christchurch

A white car, similar to one sought by police in relation to the alleged stabbing, is towed away after police raided two homes in Aranui. Photo / George Heard.

An 18-year-old who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times as he walked his dog now faces a murder charge.

The man died after being rushed to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries, following the incident on November 14 at Bexley Reserve.

The Herald understands the victim, who has interim name suppression, was walking his dog in Bexley Reserve when he had a brief exchange of words with a motorist about their driving in the reserve. It’s alleged the man was then stabbed multiple times.

Bailey Messervy, 18, earlier appeared in court charged with allegedly wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody without plea to appear in court on Wednesday.

The charges have since been upgraded to a murder charge.

The man died after he was injured walking his dog in Bexley Reserve. Photo / George Heard

Following the man’s death, the family launched a Givealittle page, asking for the public to assist in supporting them financially while the family grieves.

“On November 14th, dad was seriously assaulted while on his morning walk,” a statement on the page read.

“We discovered him critically injured when his dog returned home without him.

“Dad has been in Christchurch hospital since undergoing multiple surgeries and fighting for his life, he devastatingly lost that battle on Tuesday.”

The statement goes on to say the family is raising funds for “immediate financial costs”, stating family members dropped everything to be bedside with their father.

“[We] want to be in a position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time.”

According to the page, the use of funds will be for immediate financial costs and accommodation for members of the immediate family who have travelled from out of Christchurch.

It will also cover air travel for immediate family members outside of New Zealand, funeral costs, and counselling costs as the family recovers from their loss.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact.