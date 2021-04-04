Teen critical, given emergency blood transfusion, following Kawau Island jet-ski crash

Man flown to Auckland City Hospital in critcal condition. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A teen has been flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition following a jet-ski accident off Kawau Island.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman Lincoln Davies said the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were tasked to the island at 12.15pm to assist a man in his teens involved in a "jet ski versus jet ski T-bone accident".

An emergency blood transfusion was administered on board a rescue boat by Dr Chris Denny, the trust's doctor.

"The patient was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition," Davies said.