Police have arrested a teenage boy who was allegedly trespassing on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s multimillion-dollar property on Waiheke Island in the middle of the night.

A police spokesman said they responded to “an incident at an Ōnetangi property” and found the teen at the address just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The boy was injured, with police and St John Ambulance giving him first aid for a minor hand injury, the spokesman said.

He was arrested for unlawfully being at the address, he said.

The Herald understands the address is Luxon’s holiday home on Ōnetangi Beach.

Property records show the Prime Minister owns a home there with his wife Amanda Luxon and Graham Luxon.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's holiday home on Waiheke Island in Ōnetangi - where a teenage boy was allegedly found trespassing on New Year's Day. Photo / Google

Auckland Council recorded the value of the property to be $6.7 million.

The Herald has approached St John Ambulance for comment.



