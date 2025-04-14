A 14-year-old has been barred from attending school indefinitely while his parents battle over custody, despite the law requiring him to go to classes.
His mother feels the case has highlighted problems with the Family Court’s processes, questioning why nobody was prioritising her child’s right to an education.
Ruby, whose name has been changed to comply with automatic suppression orders, said her son’s father has refused to give consent for the boy to attend school where he currently lives, as he wants him to move overseas and live with him instead.
She has appealed to the Family Court on three occasions to override the requirement for parental consent so the teen can attend school while the custody battle continues, but has so far not been successful.
“He is not attending school currently, which is a less than satisfactory position for him to be in,” the judge said. “He needs to be in school; he needs to be socialising and having contact with people his own age; he needs to be on his ADHD medication; and he needs to be learning while the appeal is dealt with.
“It is likely to be some time yet before [the custody appeal] is heard by the High Court, even if they apply urgency to the case.”
The judge has stood down the case to see if an agreement can be reached between the parents so the boy can be enrolled in school in the interim.
“He is 14 and he needs to be in school. These are formative and important educational years for him and not being at school, with his peers, may have a lasting impact.”
A date has been set for later this week for the matter to be argued.
Ruby said Covid lockdowns had demonstrated in the past that homeschooling was not an option for her son in the meantime.
“You think the Family Court is there to help you, to protect you, and it’s not. The common sense just hasn’t prevailed, I’m just so shocked by that.”
She said her son wanted to go to school and “misses his mates”, though thankfully he was able to see them outside school hours.
The Ministry of Education’s leader of operations and integration, Sean Teddy, said parental consent “does not override the statutory requirement that all students in NZ aged between 6-16 must be enrolled in a registered school.
“Failure to enrol sees the parents commit an offence.
“Lawyers in the Family Court are responsible for drawing relevant law to the court’s attention and this would include the requirements of the Education and Training Act.”