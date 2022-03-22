A milk tanker was damaged by a group of people in Hamilton early on Saturday morning and milk poured onto the ground. Video / Supplied

A young man allegedly involved in attacking a milk tanker in Waikato at the weekend has been arrested.

Hundreds of litres of milk were emptied from the tanker after a valve was released early on Saturday morning on Orini Rd.

Videos circulated online showing milk pouring out of the tanker, as well as people surrounding the vehicle as it appears the driver tries to keep his door closed.

A hammer was used to smash the windscreen.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with wilful damage, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in the Huntly District Court next Tuesday.

Waikato West Police area commander Inspector Will Loughrin has not ruled out more arrests.

"The actions of a few anti-social road users will not be tolerated."

One of the people caught of video clearly had a hammer during the attack.

Police were aware of community concerns around anti-social road users and remained committed to ensuring the roads were safe for everyone in the community, he said.

The milk tanker driver was not injured during the attack.

One person told the Herald the tanker hit two cars and tried to drive off.

"The event had two groups of people attending. One group attacked the tanker while the other crew defended the tanker. The attacking group is not part of the normal car scene in Hamilton."

A young woman was reportedly injured as she tried to protect the tanker driver. "Another girl was reportedly shoved into nearby scrub and was stood on.

"The milk discharge was done by someone in the video who is clearly visible, this person has since been dealt to by his father.

"The tanker driver is a little shaken but unharmed thanks to the efforts of the local Hamilton car crew and their actions defending the driver and doing their best to stop the attack."

Information, video or pictures of the attack that could help police identify those involved are being asked to fill out an online 105 report and quote file number 220320/4139.