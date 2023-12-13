Police were called to the scene just before 10pm. Photo / 123rf

A teenager was arrested after an incident involving gunshots in Whakatāne last night.

Police were called to an address on Matirerau St after gunshots were reported just before 10pm, a spokeswoman said.

They found a broken window and one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hato Hone St John took one person to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance in a minor condition.

An 18-year-old was found nearby shortly afterwards and taken into custody.

He has been charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on December 19.

Inquiries are ongoing.