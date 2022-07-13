Technical glitch gives free parking across Wellington city

Parking will be free today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All of Wellington city's parking meters are free due to a technical glitch.

The city's council posted on Twitter this morning saying the meters are "out of action" and anyone parking will not be ticketed until the glitch is fixed.

However, the council did add time limits will still be enforced.

"So please only stay as long as permitted."

Mōrena Pōneke 👋



Due to a technical glitch our parking meters are currently out of action. You won't be ticketed for this so please still park without paying until our provider fixes the issue.



We will be enforcing time limits so please only stay as long as permitted. — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) July 13, 2022

The last time parking was free in Wellington was March 2020 when the country went into Covid-19 lockdown.

Mayor Andy Foster and councillor Jenny Condie, who held the council's parking portfolio, said it was the logical thing to do. "Notwithstanding the fact that traffic volumes have already dropped dramatically around the city, it's also unfair and unnecessary to expect motorists to have to pay for parking at this time," Foster said.

As well as there being no charge for parking, the council scrapped time restrictions and coupon parking charges.