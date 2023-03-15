50,000 teachers will go on strike today calling for better pay and conditions. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Schools and kindergartens around the country are closed as teachers and principals take to the streets to call for better pay and work conditions.

The 50,000 members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and the New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) are today striking after rejecting the Government’s collective agreement offers.

Secondary school teachers, represented by the PPTA, last month agreed to strike after negotiations failed to progress, and last week primary, kindergarten and area school teachers, along with primary and area school principals, voted to join them.

Councils yesterday warned there could be disruptions for some commuters today as thousands of teachers and principals made their way to city centres for marches and rallies, although they hoped delays could be kept to a minimum.

Auckland is set to host two main rallies today, one in the central city and one in West Auckland.

Teachers, childcare workers and supporters taking part in the central city rally are being asked to assemble in Fort St at 10am.

Those gathered will then march up Queen St at 11am, before holding a rally in Albert Park from 12pm.

Auckland Transport (AT) said there may be road closures but disruptions to motorists and those moving about the city should be minimal.

“It will be handled by Auckland Transport Operation Centre and AT as business as usual on the day - with police having lead and tail vehicles during the march,” a spokeswoman said.

“Any closures should be short and have minimal impact.”

West Auckland NZEI teachers, principals and supporters will meet earlier on Lincoln Rd in Henderson between 7.30am and 9am.

The Wellington City Council advised motorists to avoid the area around the Wellington Railway Station and Parliament around midday as there may be delays.

A council spokesman said it had been advised a protest was taking place at 12pm, with organisers expecting about 1500-plus people to march from the railway station to Parliament.

Commuters may also experience extra numbers on public transport as those taking part in the protest travel into Wellington.

The spokesman said people participating will be travelling in from Lower Hutt, Paraparaumu and Porirua by public transport.

“People in Wellington City from the south will be using public transport to Courtenay Pl and then their intention is to walk along the waterfront to Wellington Railway Station.

“From the bus hub and railway station they intend to move using the lights crossings to Parliament grounds.”

In Christchurch, it is understood there will be a march from Victoria Square in Armagh St to the Ministry of Education offices on Hereford St.

Participants are expected to gather at 10.30am and finish by 1pm.

However, a spokeswoman for the Christchurch City Council said the march would follow the footpath of Oxford Terrace in the city centre and so traffic would be as normal.

PPTA and NZEI protests are also planned for all other major centres and many towns, ranging from Kaitāia in the north to Invercargill in the south.

Both unions have been engaged in negotiations with the Government.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said the Government wanted to come to an agreement with the union as soon as possible to avoid disruption, but further negotiations held yesterday reached no resolution.

NZEI president Mark Potter yesterday said the conversations were worthwhile but no offer was made.

The NZEI has asked the ministry to return to the table next week.

Potter earlier said: “The offer did little to address the concerns we have as a sector, and did not go far enough in ensuring that teaching is a valued and attractive profession.”

The rising cost of living was an issue for teachers, Potter said, but the pay offer was only part of why union members rejected the ministry’s offer.

Staffing numbers and school and kindergarten funding remained important concerns, he said.

The PPTA said the Government’s offer of a $4000 pay increase in the first year and $2000 in the second amounted to a 4.4 per cent increase for most teachers, followed by a 2.1 per cent increase - less than inflation - while heads of departments and senior leaders would get smaller increases.

The Government also offered a third of the extra pastoral care staff asked for and offered a working party to look at teachers’ workloads after the agreement was signed.

Primary teachers, kindergarten teachers and principals were offered a $4000 pay increase followed by another 3 per cent or $2000 (whichever is greater). Primary teachers were also offered a further 15 hours of release time by mid-2024 while kindergarten head teachers got another eight hours of release.

Due to the majority of personnel being unionised, most schools will be closed, although a few schools had said they intend to stay open.

Some parents are frustrated, however, that after three years of Covid disruptions and a weather-delayed start to the school year, the strikes could upset learning even further.

One parent, who spoke to the Herald and who wanted to remain anonymous as her husband was a school board of trustees member, said she believed striking was not putting the needs of students first.

“Where are our rights as parents to say no to teacher strikes? Only a few years ago did they get very substantial increases, which was due, but perhaps we should put the needs of our children first. They need education,” she said.

“It has been a very tough three years with Covid and... [after the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle] our children have lost out on valuable teaching time at school.