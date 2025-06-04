Advertisement
Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal cancels registration for woman who had sexual contact with two students

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The teacher was in her first job after becoming registered when she had sexual contact with two students. Photo / 123rf

The teacher was in her first job after becoming registered when she had sexual contact with two students. Photo / 123rf

A teacher has been denied the right to “retire with dignity” after she was found to have had sex with a male student and kissed his friend at the start of her career.

The woman, who has name suppression, asked the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal not to penalise her despite having

