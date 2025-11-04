Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Teacher suspended after sending late-night messages to teen students

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A teacher has been suspended after messaging two teenage students late at night. Photo / 123rf

A teacher has been suspended after messaging two teenage students late at night. Photo / 123rf

A teenage girl whose teacher messaged her late into the night, making sexual remarks about her body and outlining his own sexual fantasies, said she felt “creeped out and disgusted” by his advances.

The secret relationship caused the girl stress, anxiety and made her feel a level of guilt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save