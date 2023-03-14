Primary and secondary teachers are set to strike tomorrow in cities and towns across the country. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A warning for commuters and motorists that they could experience some disruptions tomorrow, as teachers hope to get as many as 50,000 people joining nationwide rallies for better pay.

However, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch authorities are hopeful disruptions can be kept to a minimum.

Auckland is set to host two main Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) rallies tomorrow, one in the central city and one in West Auckland.

Teachers, childcare workers and supporters taking part in the central city rally are being asked to assemble in Fort St at 10am.

Those gathered will then march up Queen St at 11am before holding a rally in Albert Park from 12pm.

Auckland Transport (AT) said there may be road closures but disruptions to motorists and those moving about the city should be minimal.

“It will be handled by Auckland Transport Operation Centre and AT as business as usual on the day - with police having lead and tail vehicles during the march,” a spokeswoman said.

“Any closures should be short and have minimal impact.”

West Auckland NZEI teachers, principals and supporters will meet earlier on Lincoln Rd in Henderson between 7.30am and 9am.

The Wellington City Council advised motorists to avoid the area around the Wellington Railway Station and Parliament around midday as there may be delays.

A council spokesman said it had been advised a protest was taking place at 12pm, with organisers expecting about 1500-plus people to march from the railway station to Parliament.

Commuters may also experience extra numbers on public transport as those taking part in the protest travel into Wellington.

Teachers plan to march through Queen St tomorrow. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The spokesman said people participating will be travelling in from Lower Hutt, Paraparaumu and Porirua by public transport.

“People in Wellington City from the south will be using public transport to Courtenay Pl and then their intention is to walk along the waterfront to Wellington Railway Station.

“From the bus hub and railway station they intend to move using the lights crossings to Parliament grounds.”

In Christchurch, it is understood there will be a march from Victoria Square in Armagh St to the Ministry of Education offices on Hereford St.

Participants are expected to gather at 10.30am and finish by 1pm.

However, a spokeswoman for the Christchurch City Council said the march will follow the footpath of Oxford Terrace in the city centre and so traffic will be as normal.

PPTA and NZEI protests are also planned for all other major centres and many towns, ranging from Kaitāia in the north to Invercargill in the south.

Both unions have been engaged in negotiations with the Government.

Last week, NZEI followed the lead of their secondary school counterparts and voted to strike, with the date then being set for tomorrow.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said the Government wanted to come to an agreement with the union as soon as possible to avoid disruption but further negotiations held yesterday reached no resolution.

NZEI president Mark Potter yesterday said the conversations were worthwhile but no official offer was offered by the ministry.

The NZEI has asked the ministry to return to the table next week.

Having rejected two offers from the Government before tomorrow’s strike, it was predicted that as many as 50,000 teachers will join tomorrow’s protest in favour of better pay and working conditions.

Potter earlier said: “The offer did little to address the concerns we have as a sector, and did not go far enough in ensuring that teaching is a valued and attractive profession.”

The rising cost of living was an issue for teachers, Potter said, but the pay offer was only part of why union members rejected the ministry’s offer.

Staffing numbers and school and kindergarten funding remained important concerns, he said.

Due to the majority of personnel being unionised, most schools will be closed, although a few schools had said they intend to stay open.

Some parents are frustrated, however, that after three years of Covid disruptions and a weather-delayed start to the school year, the strikes could upset learning even further.

One parent, who spoke to the Herald and who wanted to remain anonymous as her husband was a school board of trustees member, said she believed striking was not putting the needs of students first.

“Where are our rights as parents to say no to teacher strikes? Only a few years ago did they get very substantial increases, which was due, but perhaps we should put the needs of our children first. They need education,” she said.

“It has been a very tough three years with Covid and... [after the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle] our children have lost out on valuable teaching time at school.