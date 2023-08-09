A group of secondary teachers picketing outside Jan Tinetti's office. Photo / Emma Houpt

By RNZ

Secondary teachers have overwhelmingly ratified the settlement of a new collective agreement.

Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie says there are still issues with secondary teacher recruitment that need to be addressed, “but today is for celebrating”.

“I feel very proud and privileged to lead such a strong and committed union. Members are passionate about secondary education and the need for it to be valued appropriately. This settlement is a significant step in the right direction.

“Secondary teachers can now get on with the vital business of teaching and learning in a settled environment - something they have been wanting to do for a long time.”

Last week, the Government accepted an arbitration panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teacher pay by about 14.5 per cent.

The change adds $680 million to the $3.76 billion set aside by the Government for settling teacher and principal pay agreements, coming out of current education budget savings and the 2024 cost pressure allowance.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said it meant beginning teachers will get nearly $10,000 a year more on top of a $7210 lump sum payment.