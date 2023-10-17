In the early hours of Sunday, October 15, Te Wairongoa Paniona was the victim of a hit-and-run while he was riding his mobility scooter in Cairnfield Rd, Whangārei.

In the early hours of Sunday, October 15, Te Wairongoa Paniona was the victim of a hit-and-run while he was riding his mobility scooter in Cairnfield Rd, Whangārei.

The family of a beloved Whangārei busker is hoping for his speedy recovery after their brother fell victim to an alleged hit-and-run crash.

On Sunday at 4am, Te Wairongoa Paniona was coming back home on his mobility scooter along Cairnfield Rd when a vehicle crashed into him from behind and left him writhing in agony from his serious injuries. The driver then fled.

A Givealittle page has now been set up for the 64-year-old man to help buy him a new mobility scooter and get him get back on his feet.

“It’s terrible what happened to him,” Nathan Paniona, the victim’s younger brother, said.

After speaking to doctors at Whangārei Hospital, he was told that his brother had suffered several broken ribs, had an “out of place” pelvis and even might need surgery for his injured right leg.

“As whānau, we can only hope for him to get well soon.”

Nathan Paniona was humbled to have received overwhelming support from the community and generous donations from kind donors.

Nathan said his brother was a humble person who was well-known to the wider community as “Mr T”.

To those who know him well, Te Wairongoa is renowned for his melodic and memorable karaoke performances, especially at the Grand Hotel and other designated areas.

Aside from strumming his guitar while on his red mobility scooter, he used to sing his heart out for anyone who lent an ear.

“He is the only one of the seven surviving siblings who continues to sing. Years ago, we all used to be part of a band called Southbound and performed commercially.”

Nathan also revealed what most people didn’t know was that the money his brother received from busking would always be offered to a charity.

“He’s good-natured like that.”

Te Wairongoa Paniona, lovingly known as "Mr T", received serious injuries after being hit by a car while riding his mobility scooter.

During his last visit to the hospital on Monday. Nathan found his brother “incohesive but in high spirits”.

“He’s a fighter, you know?” he said.

The younger brother thanked the helpful residents on Cairnfield Road for keeping an eye out, reporting the crash along with the registration number of the fleeing Suzuki vehicle to the police and calling an ambulance on the spot.

A police spokesperson said they were currently investigating the alleged hit-and-run crash and were yet to make any arrests. However, they were “following positive lines of inquiry”.

Nathan also thanks his brother’s best friend Ani Keefe, who works at the Grand Hotel, for setting up the donation page, and all the “kind people” who donated.

In the Givealittle page, Keefe highlighted the plight of “Mr T” and explained that without the scooter, Te Wairongoa feared “he would lose his independence and become isolated”.

To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.