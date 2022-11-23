Artist's impression of Te Uruhi centre proposed for Paraparaumu Beach.

A move to scrap the controversial Te Uruhi project at Paraparaumu Beach hasn’t gained enough traction among Kāpiti’s newly elected council.

Te Uruhi, previously known as the Kāpiti Gateway, aims to create a building in Maclean Park that would be a visitor centre, tell the district’s rich history as well as a being a biosecurity hub for people going to Kāpiti Island.

Leading the charge to ditch the project was first-time councillor Liz Koh who triggered a notice of motion, before today’s meeting.

Her motion said there had been a considerable public backlash against the council over the project, little public support, the business case wasn’t convincing, and there had been huge cost overruns [price rise from $4.5m to $7.5m].

The motion requested the council rescind and revoke all prior resolutions and amendments relating to the project, and chief executive Darren Edwards to withdraw all resource consent applications and instruct staff and contractors to cease all work on the project.

Her motion was also signed by Martin Halliday, Glen Cooper, Nigel Wilson and Jocelyn Prvanov.

But a procedural motion at today’s meeting by deputy mayor Lawrence Kirby saw the project “stand on the table” with staff requested to provide an up-to-date progress report on the project at a future meeting.

There was a 6-5 vote in favour of Kirby’s motion thus gazumping Koh’s motion.

Backing Kirby’s motion was mayor Janet Holborow, Kathy Spiers, Sophie Handford, Shelley Warwick and Rob Kofoed. Against were Koh, Halliday, Prvanov, Cooper, and Wilson.

“I don’t think we have up-to-date information and we have not sat with mana whenua, in their spaces, to talk about this project and to understand it,” Kirby said.

“This is a new council and we want to start off following a good process around our decision-making and I think at this stage we don’t have the most appropriate information that we need, and conversations, to make an informed and good governance decision on this motion [Koh’s].”

Koh said her motion was “on behalf of the community”.

“What we have in front of us is a project that is symbolic of a council that doesn’t listen to its community and can’t be trusted which is an unfortunate situation to be in.”

She said the project had been rushed to obtain money from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) but “we were caught short because we hadn’t done our homework”.

“The process was flawed from the start.

“It’s clear we don’t have widespread community support and are in breach of the requirements of the PGF, we don’t have a shovel-ready project, and are yet to get a resource consent, and it’s highly likely it will be appealed and there will be a 12 to 18-month delay.

“We have got past the point of doing more research on this project.

“We don’t need more reports and delays.

“The information, the costs, the assumptions, everything is changing on a daily basis.

“At some point we have to draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough.”

- More to come











