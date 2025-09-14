Pride sits alongside unease. Over the past two years, the coalition Government has pushed English-first settings across agencies. The Act Party has sought to recast Māori and te reo obligations through the Treaty Principles Bill. The passport redesign now prioritises English over te reo. Small changes. Big signal.

That signal is fuelling unease among Māori, who see decades of reo gains being systematically pared back.

But anniversaries are an opportunity to look forward.

Investing in te reo, culturally and professionally, can ensure it thrives for the next 50 years.

There is more than pride at stake. Te reo offers professional capital across careers, leadership, service and brand. It is not about asking for full-immersion fluency. It is about embracing and expanding second-language vocabulary.

An expanded set of words unique to Aotearoa that travel well anchors identity: whānau, mana, manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga, whanaungatanga, kaupapa, mahi, hui, whenua, rangatiratanga. Words that carry values.

At home, this shared lexicon can enhance services and strengthen team culture.

Offshore, those same words act as brand assets. They make New Zealand legible and memorable.

They show a country confident in its own voice. Tourism uses them. Food and film carry them. Diplomacy benefits from them.

Language is soft power. We should use it.

The Government has a part. So do councils, iwi, businesses, schools, unions and boards. Industry bodies can publish sector glossaries. Broadcasters can keep normalising everyday reo. None of this is radical. It is routine nation-building.

This is not about replacing English. It is about building bilingual strength.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori at 50 should be more than a poster on the wall. It should be a plan. Invest in the reo. Tie it to pay, promotion and performance. Make it part of daily work, not a seasonal gesture.

The question isn’t whether we should learn te reo. The question is, who wants to miss the upside by ignoring it?

