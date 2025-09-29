Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Gerrard Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu Tūkino IX, son of the late Ariki of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, has been named as his father’s successor following the burial of the ariki on Monday.

The 56-year-old was widely expected to take over the role, a fact confirmed on the final day of Tā Tumu’s tangihanga at Waihī Marae in Tūrangi.

Like his father, Te Rangimaheu is a trained pilot and a former employee of Air New Zealand. He attended St Patrick’s Silverstream in Upper Hutt. He has a sister named Kimai and is married to Lisa. They have one son, Te Ahi Pumamao.

Te ao Māori has been in mourning following the passing of Tā Tumu after an extended period of illness. Thousands of people from around the motu gathered in the small community near Tūrangi to pay their respects to Tā Tumu.

His leadership was recognised not only within Tūwharetoa but across Aotearoa and internationally, particularly in the fields of environmental stewardship and indigenous advocacy.