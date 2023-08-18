Sheryl and Paora Glassie outside their Punaruku home. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A dialysis patient and her husband living in a cold, mouldy home with no running water say they have a renewed sense of hope after meeting with Te Puni Kōkiri.

The hui on Wednesday was hot on the heels of an Advocate article that publicly spoke of Sheryl and Paora Glassie’s five-year plight to have their Punaruku home repaired via three applications to the Te Puni Kōkiri’s Māori Housing Network Community repairs grant.

The couple previously described how they have watched as their neighbour’s home, which has less deterioration, is improved by the same grant they have been unable to access.

When it rains, water pours through the roof of their home, which has caused the ceiling insulation installed by Healthy Homes to severely mould. The building - which they share with their three mokopuna aged 3, 4 and 6 - needs major structural work as the house had started to bow, and the windows are inside out and don’t open.

But the Glassies’ sense of limbo over their applications has been replaced by a feeling of hope after meeting with Te Puni Kōkiri regional director for Te Tai Tokerau Te Rōpu Poa, Te Poari o Ngātiwai raukura CEO Simon Mitchell, other Glassie whānau members and an advocate.

Sheryl said plans were made to send an assessor to their home to determine what work could be carried out.

Paora was grateful Poa had come out to hear the couple’s experience first-hand.

“We were really, really happy to be able to sit and talk with them,” he said. “They’ve lifted that heavy burden off our shoulders.”

Poa said the meeting with the Glassie whānau was a good opportunity to kōrero with them about their current situation.

She did not want to comment in detail out of respect for the whānau but confirmed she was happy with the outcome of the hui.

Poa said the Glassies, like many other Northlanders, were living in sub-standard housing.

“My team and I here in Te Tai Tokerau remain committed to supporting our whānau to thrive.”

Mitchell could not be reached for comment. However, he had previously emphasised that Ngātiwai was not involved in the Te Puni Kōkiri funding. The Advocate understands he attended to support the Glassies.

Te Puni Kōkiri funds different rōpū [groups/organisations], such as Ki A Ora Ngātiwai in the Glassies’ case, to help co-ordinate and prioritise repairs in local communities. Ki A Ora Ngātiwai delivers primary health, whānau ora and public health services across the boundaries of Ngātiwai.

Both Sheryl and Paora were thankful for the supportive messages, phone calls and face-to-face conversations they’ve received since going public with their story. People from as far as Australia had contacted the couple with words of encouragement.