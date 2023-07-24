A store was ram-raided in Te Puke this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

Four people were taken into custody today after a ram-raid in Te Puke.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at 100% Phil Booth in which a vehicle was used to break into a store on Jellicoe Pl about 3.20am, a police spokesman said.

At the intersection of Welcome Bay Rd and Waiato Rd, police saw a vehicle driving suspiciously and signalled for the driver to stop, which they failed to do, the spokesman said.

Police followed the vehicle where it pulled into a driveway on Asher Rd.

Four people were taken into custody.

A second vehicle, which was also stolen and is believed to have been involved, was found and seized on Kaiate Falls Rd.

Three people aged between 19 and 22 are due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on charges of burglary, unlawfully getting into a vehicle and failing to stop.