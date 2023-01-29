A bridge on No 4 Road in Te Puke has been washed out. Photo / Tyson Smith

A bridge on No 4 Road in Te Puke has been washed out. Photo / Tyson Smith

A bridge in Te Puke has been washed out just upstream of the Raparapahoe Stream, worrying a couple of nearby business owners.

In a Facebook post, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council said a bridge on No 4 Road in Te Puke had been washed out.

“There are a number of residents affected, and we are working closely with them on a possible emergency access track which will provide alternative vehicle access out to Te Puke Highway via Manoeka Road.”

Meanwhile, No 3 Road in Te Puke is closed at number 1164 (nearly 12 kilometres up) due to a large overslip and partial lane underslip - no alternative route is available.

Craig Jeffries, who owns an orchard on No 4 Rd in Te Puke, said the bridge being washed away was “a major issue” for people getting in and out in their day-to-day lives.

“We’re only [a] maximum [of] three months away from harvest, and we’ve got a whole heap of fruit to get out of No 4 again. It’s going to be a big deal,” he said.

“Whatever fix they put in place is going to have to be quite significant in order to get trucks out.”

A bridge on No 4 Road in Te Puke has been washed out.

Rainbow Boarding Kennels and Cattery co-owner Jan Quinn, whose business is on No 4 Rd, said access was “gone”.

“The Raparapahoe Stream [has] obviously been inundated last night - the water level height has gone up and has basically gone through the whole bridge. So, the bridge has gone.”

The bridge was probably about 400 or 500 yards [365 to 457 metres] from the bottom of their driveway, she said.

Quinn said Rainbow Boardng was looking after 20 dogs and about 15 cats, and all were safe. She had contacted the pets’ owners to let them know they may not be able to pick them up until access is restored.

“Once small vehicle access [is possible], we can obviously allow our guests to depart.”

She had also contacted future bookings to let them know it could not honour them until access was restored and pets were picked up.

Quinn said her residential access was on the same site as the kennels and cattery.

“With all the rain last night, we were down there three or four times anyway just to make sure that everybody [was] okay, because just like us, not everybody handles things the same way. So, we were down there with pyjamas, wellies, raincoats and torches just to check on guests,” she said.

“This bridge going down has got the capacity to have a major impact on the economic structure for Te Puke and the orchards ... because kiwifruit picking starts in six weeks.”