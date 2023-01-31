The council has been working with affected residents after a bridge washed out in Te Puke. Photo / Tyson Smith

A meeting will be held this week for residents affected by a washed-out bridge in Te Puke to discuss concerns and go through a plan and timeline.

The bridge was on No 4 Road in Te Puke, and washed out just upstream of the Raparapahoe Stream after heavy rain lashed the region over the weekend.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has been working with affected residents, and estimated about 30 properties located upstream from the bridge had been impacted.

The council’s Civil Defence controller Peter Watson said it had set up an email database with No 4 Rd residents and would be in frequent contact with them via email, and via phone for those who did not have email access.

“Their safety and wellbeing is our priority first and foremost.”

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer, Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour and other council staff met with some of the residents whose properties it wished to negotiate alternative access over to hear how they were doing and understand their needs before discussing alternative access options.

“This was a positive meeting and a great opportunity to get on the ground, listen to the residents’ concerns and work through positive and negatives for alternative/temporary solutions.”

Watson said there were still a number of questions and logistical matters it needed to work through, including factors such as the upcoming kiwifruit packing season and school starting.

“We have been in contact with the local school bus company to discuss alternative routes, but the picture of how we can approach this is becoming clearer thanks to this kōrero.”

It was also working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and other key partners to progress this.

The council aimed to have a proposed plan and tentative timeframe to share with residents in the coming days.

It also planned to hold a meeting with all No 4 Rd residents later this week to hear their concerns and go through the plan and timeline.

“This meeting is important to ensure everyone has the chance to feel heard.”

No 4 Rd resident Tane Howe, who lives on a private road just south of the bridge, was fairly upbeat about the situation.

He said he first discovered the bridge had washed away when he went to pick up his preschool-aged daughter on Sunday morning.

“I must have been one of the first on the scene, I imagine. It was a bit of a surprise for sure, I didn’t think the bridge would have been gone - it was definitely a surprise and a bit of shock.”

Residents are not completely cut off, and can drive to Manoeka Rd through an orchard, down a gravel road and across an alternative bridge.

“We can get in and out, but it’s slippery and the road is a little bit rough.”

Howe said with the forecast of more bad weather, residents were “preparing for the worst”, and he had been to the supermarket to stock up.

“But I’m fairly confident that if we did all get stuck over here, we’d find a means to provide food and water to everyone, and that’s the main thing, right?

“We can all survive. It will be work that will be the major thing for people over here - not being able to get to and from work. But I think everyone’s pretty calm and collected about the idea that if we do get stuck, it’s not the end of the world.”

Howe said the council had put a lot of effort into contacting and communicating with residents.

Rainbow Boarding Kennels and Cattery co-owner Karen Pimm, whose business and residence is on No 4 Rd, said it managed to get a few animals home on Monday using the “paper trail”, and tried to get more home yesterday before more heavy rain arrived.

She said the paper trail was a one-lane track that went through private property.

“That’s the only way we can get out, and you need a four-by-four, and it’s also got a bridge down the Manoeka Rd end which is a bit suspect as well. At this stage, cross at your own peril, basically.”

Pimm said it was “pretty stressful” because the business was “our life”.

“If we can’t get customers in, it’s going to make things extremely difficult.”

Pimm said they had “so much” pet food and raw food, so stock was not a problem.