Te Pāti Māori delusions and why Labour should rule out a coalition – Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

  • Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris is under fire for a social media post taking issue with the ethnicity of Labour supporters campaigning for the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection.
  • The party apologised for the post and “any hurt it has caused”.
  • Labour’s Willie Jackson labelled the post “nonsense” and “racist”.

Te Pāti Māori actually believes it will be included in a left-wing government.

The party is obviously deluded, especially if its members think they’re going to be sitting around the Cabinet table.

Centre voters are light years away from being comfortable with that level of extreme left-wing radicalism

