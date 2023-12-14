By RNZ

A man charged in relation to a protest at Te Papa this week has been released on bail.

A display of an English version of the Treaty of Waitangi was damaged on Monday, when a man hung from abseiling equipment and used black spray paint and an angle grinder to obscure most of the text.

Te Wehi Ratana has pleaded not guilty to charges of intentionally damaging an art installation and obstructing police.

There was standing room only in the public gallery when Ratana appeared at Wellington District Court on Thursday afternoon seeking bail - he had been held in custody since his arrest on Monday.

Police opposed the application. The Crown did not oppose bail but asked for strict conditions to be imposed.

Judge Katie Elkin granted bail, on the condition Ratana stayed at a specified Wellington address until 8am Friday, when he and his family will drive back to Rotorua.

Judge Elkin said he was not to incite, support or participate in any unlawful protest activity, or travel south of Levin except to attend court.

Ratana is next due at the court in February.