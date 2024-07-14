Touchable rotating models of a squid’s tentacle hook and the squid’s beak are also on display.

The exhibition shows two documentaries about life in the depths of the Southern Ocean and how the most complete colossal squid ever found ended up at Te Papa.

Te Papa head of natural history Phil Edgar says in learning about “this weird and mysterious creature, we hope visitors will have a greater appreciation for life in the deep sea, much of which remains undiscovered”.

Te Papa curator of invertebrates Dr Rodrigo Salvador says the colossal squid has been important for the science community and popular with the public.

“Te Papa’s Colossal Squid has been a major source of information for scientists and the museum’s most popular exhibit since its debut. They live in the deep Antarctic waters and despite being one of the largest invertebrate species in existence, they are very rarely captured.’’

The public can learn beyond the exhibition with a new Te Papa book for children, Whiti: Colossal Squid of the Deep, and online.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming exhibition from Te Papa that will be showcased in our museum,” says Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic.

“Visitors will have the unique opportunity to get up close and experience interactive displays first hand.”





The details

What: Colossal Squid: Freaky Features

Where: Western Bay Museum

When: Until September 30



