Parts of Te Papa’s colossal squid have found their way to Katikati.
Colossal Squid: Freaky Features is developed and toured by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and is at the Western Bay Museum until the end of September.
The colossal squid is Te Papa’s most popular exhibit, but it’s impossible to tour the complete specimen. Instead, important parts of the squid can be viewed on its tour.
The deep-sea creature is so rarely seen that only eight adult colossal squids have so far been scientifically reported.
Colossal Squid: Freaky Features centres around an interactive table displaying various objects including the lens from an eye of the colossal squid, part of a tentacle, and a complete tiny squid — the miniature of its colossal relative.