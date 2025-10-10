She said it also reflected the hard work undertaken to raise professional standards across Oranga Tamariki frontline staff.
“Te Oranga Care and Protection Residence in Christchurch was not closed due to a lack of need,” said Chhour, “but because it had been allowed to become rundown and staff professionalism was not made a priority under the previous government.”
Chhour said the rebuilding and reopening of Te Oranga would not be possible without the significant improvements made by Oranga Tamariki over the past 18 months.