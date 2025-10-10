Minister for Children Karen Chhour cited staffing issues and underinvestment as reasons for the closure. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

A Christchurch youth care and protection facility, closed in 2021 after a video was leaked of a young person being tackled and held in a headlock by staff, will reopen next year.

Minister for Children Karen Chhour said admissions to the facility, Te Oranga, were paused because of staffing issues and chronic underinvestment in the care of vulnerable children.

She said that before resuming operations late next year, the residence will undergo a significant infrastructure upgrade.

“Today’s announcement reflects this Government’s commitment to improving the care experience for children and young people, and my commitment to fixing what matters,” said Chhour.