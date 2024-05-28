Team Angitu performs during Te Matatini in 2023. Photo / Kiriana Eparaima-Hautapu / Te Matatini

A record number of teams qualifying has meant the national kapa haka competition Te Matatini will be extended by one day.

The festival will now span five days, beginning with a pōwhiri on February 24, with finals set for March 1.

The number of rōpu able to qualify for finals remains at 12.

The unprecedented level of interest highlighted the “incredible talents and dedication” within Aotearoa’s kapa haka community, Te Matatini National Board chair Tā Herewini Parata said.

In total, 55 teams will take the stage in Taranaki next year for the Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Festival.

Last year’s Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata, hosted by Tāmaki, saw 45 teams qualify for the top tournament.

Te Kāhui Maunga chairman Elijah Pue said extending the tournament would honour Te Matatini’s commitment to manāki.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone to Te Matatini for an additional day, allowing us to share even more of our vibrant culture and celebrate together with all our manuhiri,” he said.

Te Matatini said it would support kapa haka rōpu with adjusting to the new schedule and the changes would mean teams had a better opportunity to showcase their skills.

-RNZ












